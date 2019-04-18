Car runs off road after possible three car crash

10.45AM: ONE care is believed to have run a 'considerable' distance off the road after a three car crash south of Marmor.

It is understood that Queensland Ambulance received multiple calls informing them that a car had crossed into the path of oncoming traffic before running down an embankment and coming to a stop in a paddock.

Emergency services are responding to the incident which occurred at the intersection of Bills Rd and the Bruce Highway, 1km south of Marmor, around 10.25am.

There are reports that one of the vehicles involved is no longer at the scene of the crash.

QAS is believed to be treating a male patient for shock.

