Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital after a car rolled over both of his legs at Clinton.
A man has been taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital after a car rolled over both of his legs at Clinton.
News

Car rolls over man’s legs at Clinton

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
28th Dec 2020 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital after a car rolled over both of his legs at Clinton.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a private residence at Clinton at 12.23am after reports via triple-0 that a car had rolled over both of his legs.

Paramedics responded to the incident as a Code 1 - the highest priority incident.

"A man was transported to Gladstone hospital in a stable condition with injuries to his legs," the spokeswoman said.

"Reports were the man was in his 40s."

The spokeswoman said it is understood the incident occurred at the man's home.

Due to privacy reasons an address of the incident could not be provided.

It is not known what make or model of car was involved in the incident.

 

More stories,

Six fires being patrolled across Gladstone region

2020 REVIEW: Top 14 child sex offending cases in courts

MAINTENANCE: Santos plans for new year

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MAINTENANCE: Santos plans for new year

        Premium Content MAINTENANCE: Santos plans for new year

        Information Works on the GLNG plant on Curtis Island will begin early in the new year.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed.

        Find a fortune and have fun fossicking around CQ

        Premium Content Find a fortune and have fun fossicking around CQ

        News ‘Get out and support our regional communities and explore our state’s natural...

        Gladstone ‘gems’ to explore these holidays

        Premium Content Gladstone ‘gems’ to explore these holidays

        Food & Entertainment The gateway to the Southern Great Barrier Reef offers spectacular sights for all...