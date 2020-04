A MAN in his 20s was involved in a single-vehicle rollover in South Gladstone this morning.

A MAN in his 20s was involved in a single-vehicle rollover in South Gladstone this morning.

A MAN in his 20s was involved in a single-vehicle rollover in South Gladstone this morning.

Emergency services were called to Lyons St at 6.20am.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said the car had lost control on a bend.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said when the two crews arrived the man was out of the car.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the man declined QAS assistance.