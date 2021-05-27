Menu
Multiple emergency services crews are responding to the incident on the Bruce Highway near Calen, north of Mackay.
Car rolls down embankment after Bruce Highway collision

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
27th May 2021 2:18 PM
A car has rolled down a ditch after two vehicles collided on the Bruce Highway north of Mackay.

Emergency services are responding to reports a ute rear-ended a car near McLeods Rd at Yalboroo, about 2pm.

Initial reports indicate the force of the impact resulted in one of the vehicles to roll down an embankment.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are en route to the incident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing two people at the scene.

They were reportedly in stable conditions and were expected to be taken to hospital.

In an unrelated incident, a woman in her 40s was taken to Mackay Base Hospital after a two-car crash in South Mackay.

The vehicles collided near the intersection of Bridge Rd and Dennis St about 1.45pm.

The QAS spokeswoman said the woman suffered neck and chest pain.

A second person was also taken to hospital.

The collision is understood to have damaged the guardrail on Bridge Rd.

