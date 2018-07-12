BREAKING: Elderly man survives rollover on Lowmead Rd

A 78-YEAR-OLD man has survived a car crash on Lowmead Rd near Berajondo late this afternoon.

A passing driver contacted emergency services at 4.50pm after finding the man's car on its roof in a gully.

The elderly man, who was driving the car at the time, was briefly trapped in the vehicle but was soon able to be freed.

He was conscious and able to walk around, complaining only of suspected broken ribs.

Paramedics from Bundaberg have attended the crash.