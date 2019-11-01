Menu
Car rental agency in administration

by Daniel Bateman
1st Nov 2019 7:15 PM
ADMINISTRATORS have been called in to steer a nationwide car rental agency away from a financial breakdown.

Atlas Car and Truck Rentals was placed in voluntary administration on October 22.

The Melbourne based agency has outlets across Australia has been operating for more than 20 years.

The first creditors meeting for the company was held today, where administrators informed attendees that a decision had been made for Atlas to continue its operations, as per usual.

Harley Armstrong from accountants and insolvency experts Hall Chadwick said the firm was closely monitoring the car rental agency's cash flow, and assisting the company become profitable.

"For the time being, it's just about preserving the business and undertaking a campaign to see whether there's any interest to purchase it as a going concern," he said.

He said at this stage staff were not being affected.

"We're closely in touch with staff, and just keeping them in the loop about what's going on," he said.

"The intention is to keep trading for the time being, and if that were to change a little bit later down the line, they would be right at the front of the queue to know."

The next creditors meeting is expected to be held within the next month.

Earlier this year, Atlas customers complained of lengthy delays waiting for a bond refund from the company, with some hot having the money returned for months after vehicles were returned to the agency.

At the time, the company's managing director Pamela Murphy said the agency experienced "peaks and troughs through the season."

