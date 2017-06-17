Car rego prices fuel anger

THE cost of registering your vehicle is on the rise once again, forcing Queensland motorists to fork out increasing sums of money.

Royal Automobile Club of Queensland (RACQ) spokesman Paul Turner said the State Government had pledged to cap any future rises of vehicle registration costs, but not for another two years.

"We have seen an increase in Queensland rego costs of more than 10% in the last three years,” he said.

"Annual jumps of 3.5% are almost double inflation and nothing more than a tax grab on motorists.”

Gladstone region car enthusiast Ray McEwen said he had three cars to pay registration fees for.

"I'm lucky enough to be able to pay it,” he said. "I never drank or smoked or gambled.

"(Registration fees) have got to go up occasionally but they seem to be ripping into it.”

Mr McEwen said he recalled a time in the 1970s when the state government moved to make drivers' licences free of charge and increased the vehicle registration fees.

"Someone with a computer must have figured out there were more cars than drivers,” he said.

"It's a quest for money.”

Queensland vehicle registration costs are rated among the highest in the country and Mr McEwen said the latest rises would take a toll on struggling families.

"We are already one of the most expensive states in Australia when it comes to rego,” he said.

"These increases don't help motorists meet their weekly cost of living.

"I'm not really happy about it but I'm not going to move from Queensland because of it.”

Mr McEwen said he understood that vehicle registration costs need to keep pace with the economy but said a smaller increase on an annual basis would be more palatable.

Meanwhile, Mr Turner said RACQ was disappointed overall transport investment was less than last year.

Mr Turner said more than $1billion had been wiped from the government's predicted transport and infrastructure spending.

"We're concerned roads and transport aren't being given the priority they should be,” he said.

"Regional transport infrastructure is vital for growing a state like Queensland.

"Only with the appropriate increases in road and rail funding can our mining, tourism and agriculture industries continue to grow.”