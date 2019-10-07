Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Substantial damage was caused to the brick wall and window frame of the home. Photo: Nine News.
Substantial damage was caused to the brick wall and window frame of the home. Photo: Nine News.
News

Neighbours detain crash driver after vehicle hits house

by Thomas Morgan
7th Oct 2019 9:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEIGHBOURS had to physcially detain the driver of a sedan which crashed into a Kingston home, as he tried to flee the chaotic scene in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called after the sedan apparently lost control, mounting the footpath and flipping onto its roof and ploughed into a home on Juers St, Kingston at 3.20am.

Substantial damage was caused to the brick wall and window frame of the home.

People were inside the home but no one was hurt, according to a Queensland Police spokeswoman.

Neighbours then detained a 28-year-old Spring Mountain man, who tried to flee the scene, until police arrived.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with minor injuries and is now in custody.

Top Stories

    Queen’s Birthday opening hours in Gladstone

    premium_icon Queen’s Birthday opening hours in Gladstone

    News Don’t get caught out by your local shop closing early for the Queen’s Birthday holiday.

    Dad’s sneaky theft using baby pram caught on CCTV

    premium_icon Dad’s sneaky theft using baby pram caught on CCTV

    News A GLADSTONE man’s theft was described as “opportunistic” after a court was told he...

    Vet urges pet owners to put away Ooshies

    premium_icon Vet urges pet owners to put away Ooshies

    Pets & Animals The warning comes after the popular Woolworths collectable was ingested by a...

    Slice of Navy history on display at Boyne Island

    premium_icon Slice of Navy history on display at Boyne Island

    News Australian National Maritime Museum exhibit on Navy involvement in WWII on...