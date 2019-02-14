Car overturns in collision outside city shopping centre
TWO people have been taken to hospital after a car overturned in a collision outside a shopping centre in Toowoomba this morning.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Anzac Ave and James St outside Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre about 9.30am with reports a car and a truck had collided.
The smaller car had overturned in the collision, resting on its roof when crews arrived on scene.
The Queensland Ambulance Service including a critical care paramedic assessed three people at the scene, with one person reporting no injuries.
Two others, a man and a woman, suffered minor injuries and were transported to Toowoomba Hospital.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews worked with tow truck operators to right the smaller black vehicle and contain a fuel spill.