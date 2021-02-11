Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of a car on fire in the yard of a Dawson Highway residence. Picture: Zizi Averill
News

Car on fire in Dawson Highway backyard

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
11th Feb 2021 4:16 PM
Emergency services are at the scene of a car which is on fire in the yard of a Dawson Highway residence.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire fighters were called to an address on the Dawson Highway at Moura, just before 4pm, after reports a car was on fire in the yard of a residence.

The spokeswoman said two crews were at the scene about 4.05pm and were investigating the cause of the incident.

Police are also at the residence.

It is understood nobody is home at the residence.

Emergency services are attempting to contact residents who live there.

