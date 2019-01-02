Car and caravan destroyed by fire at Miriam Vale

At 2pm, three fire crews were called to an address at Fingerboard Rd.

At 2pm, three fire crews were called to an address at Fingerboard Rd. Alan Gibson

FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a car and grass fire at Miriam Vale.

At 2pm, three crews were called to an address at Fingerboard Rd.

When they arrived, they found the car fully alight with the caravan also at risk.

The resulting flames also caused a grass fire near by.

The sole occupant of the caravan managed to escape the flames, and crews put out the fire just before 2.30pm.

Fingerboard Rd was closed to traffic during the blaze but has since re-opened to traffic.