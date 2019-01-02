Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
At 2pm, three fire crews were called to an address at Fingerboard Rd.
At 2pm, three fire crews were called to an address at Fingerboard Rd. Alan Gibson
News

Car and caravan destroyed by fire at Miriam Vale

Mark Zita
by
2nd Jan 2019 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a car and grass fire at Miriam Vale.

At 2pm, three crews were called to an address at Fingerboard Rd.

When they arrived, they found the car fully alight with the caravan also at risk.

The resulting flames also caused a grass fire near by.

The sole occupant of the caravan managed to escape the flames, and crews put out the fire just before 2.30pm.

Fingerboard Rd was closed to traffic during the blaze but has since re-opened to traffic.

gladstone region miriam vale queensland fire and emergency services
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Night of family fun to end the year

    premium_icon GALLERY: Night of family fun to end the year

    News Photos form the Bowls Club New Year's Eve party.

    Kicking goals: Adam Knust to represent Queensland

    premium_icon Kicking goals: Adam Knust to represent Queensland

    Soccer He will be heading to Sydney next week.

    'Taken way too young': Tributes flow for young footballer

    premium_icon 'Taken way too young': Tributes flow for young footballer

    News 21-year old Jared Hayne died in a car accident near Miriam Vale.

    'For me it's like putting together a Meccano set'

    premium_icon 'For me it's like putting together a Meccano set'

    News Beecher resident constructs his own American aerobatic bi plane.

    Local Partners