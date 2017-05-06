Car maintenance workshop drives DV message

HELPING HAND: CCRDFV volunteer and experienced mechanic Tracey will host a free workshop tomorrow to teach women who need it the basics of car maintenance.

FOR SOME women, the ability to drive away from an abusive relationship could mean the difference between life and death.

That's why Gladstone's Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence group is hosting an Empowering Maintenance Program - a free car maintenance workshop hosted in a safe location that aims to teach women the basics of car repair and upkeep.

CCRDFV volunteer Karen Harris said the workshop would be taught by fellow volunteer Tracey, a qualified mechanic of 35 years.

"There's a lot of women that don't do the work on their car because their partner says that they'll do it,” Karen said.

"Young girls will get into cars but they're not taught how to change tyres or work on their vehicle.

"A lot of women feel they can't ask a silly question to a male mechanic.”

The Empowering Maintenance Program workshop will take place at 10am tomorrow.

Anyone interested in attending can phone 0407 793 016 before 3pm today for the location.