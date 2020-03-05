Car lovers to pay tribute to iconic Holden brand

Greg Hughes with his 1975 Holden Torana at Anderson Auto City.

THIS Saturday, car lovers from around the region will honour Australia's iconic Holden brand and long-time local dealership, Andersons Auto City.

From 8.30-11.30am, car enthusiasts will meet at Andersons at 56 Yarroon St, with or without their classic cars.

"It's all about the get-together," event organiser Greg Hughes of the Curtis Coast Cruisers car club said.

"The idea is to turn up with our cars and pay tribute to Holden and Andersons.

"And, with the exit of Holden, we want to pay tribute to what Anderson Motors has done for Holden."

Mr Hughes, who is 71, said he will be arriving at the event in his 1975 SLR 5000 Holden Torana.

"It's very special. They were at Bathurst in 1975 with that particular model.

"In that car, they've still got the venetian blind in the back of it."

He said he would be taking two other cars, a VE SS Commodore and a VL Commodore.

Mr Hughes said he remembers as a child visiting the former Andersons' business site on Tank St when it was Paul Curtis Motors.

"The block of land is more or less still sitting there."

The business, originally owned by Harold Anderson, was handed down to his two sons John and Colin, and John then passed the business on to current owners Les and his brother Brad.

"I bought an XP Falcon from them when I was 18. I think the car was about two to three years old and I paid about $1400 for it," Mr Hughes said.

"I've been a customer of Andersons on and off for years. The last thing I bought was a Mazda 6 in 2008.

"And when I had my own business - Greg Hughes Car Maintenance - for 10 years I used to buy spare parts from them."

Mr Hughes said his parents, who ran a trucking business, were also loyal Andersons customers.

"My father had owned Holdens, and he had Fords at one point, but he changed to Holdens and stuck with it.

"There's a long, long list of people's stories with Andersons because they have been a part of Gladstone for a long time."

He said the shut down of Holden had been "a shock to the system" as it was "a part of Australia".

"We've just come back from Adelaide and the Super­loop Adelaide 500, the first V8 super car race of the season, and they're in shock down there.

"The rivalry between Ford and Holden has just gone - that's all changed now.

"It's something that Australia has lost. It was all in fun but there's no rivalry or history about it any more.

"I call it our heritage."

Andersons dealer principal Les Anderson said the business currently employed 62 people and he was looking forward to the weekend's event.