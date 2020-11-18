Menu
Emergency services are en route to a two car crash at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Gladstone Benaraby Road. Picture: Rae Wilson
News

Car into ditch on Bruce Highway at Benaraby

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
18th Nov 2020 11:57 AM
EMERGENCY services have responded to reports of a two car crash on the Bruce Highway at Benaraby.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a member of the public called triple-0 at 11.40am to report an incident at the intersection of Gladstone Benaraby Road and the Bruce Highway.

The spokeswoman said two QFES tankers, Queensland Police and Queensland Ambulance service responded to the incident.

“Fire fighters attended the scene and found one car in a ditch,” the spokeswoman said.

“They made the scene safe and have returned to the station.”

The spokeswoman said the were no reports of any significant injuries to anyone in the vehicle.

