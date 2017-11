MINOR CRASH: A car has gone off the road and into an embankment on Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

Julia Bartrim

A CAR has run off the road and into a small embankment beside Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

The crash occurred shortly before 11.25am as the car travelled north, about 300m north of the roundabout heading to Boyne Island.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services initially sent two crews to the scene, however the incident was described by paramedics as minor and the car's passengers reported no major injuries.