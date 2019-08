FIRE: Firefighters were called to extinguish a car fire in Clinton overnight.

FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a car engulfed in flames overnight in Clinton.

A QFES spokesman said firefighters were called to Red Rover Rd and Don Young Dr at 12.15am where they found the car "well alight" in bush lands.

The fire was extinguished by 1.10am and was left in the hands of Queensland Police.