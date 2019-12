Emergency services were called to a car fire early this morning in Toolooa.

EMERGENCY services were called to a car fire early this morning in Toolooa.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two fire crews were called to Whiting St at 4.30am.

She said the fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes before it was left in the hands of police.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said it was parked next to a car on the road and the fire was well alight on arrival.

She said police were investigating the incident.