Car flips after hit in alleged hoon race

The wheel on this Ford Fiesta was ripped off after it flipped on its roof at Bethania on Sunday night after it was hit from behind by some alleged hoons.

A BETHANIA yoga teacher was being treated for whiplash after the car she was in was hit from behind in an incident on Sunday night.

Vikki Jacunde suffered neck injuries when the car her partner was driving flipped on to its roof when it was hit from behind by a vehicle allegedly speeding in what witnesses described as a "hoon race".

Witnesses said it was sheer luck both occupants survived the incident which occurred at the Albert St off ramp at Bethania.

Hours earlier residents had complained to police about street racing and hooning through residential streets. The residents said they had rung a Hoon Hotline and were left on hold for 15 minutes while making the report which they said police failed to follow up on.

Witnesses said the fire brigade and ambulance attended the scene before the victims were taken to Logan Hospital for treatment.

Bethania crime watch spokesman Diana Howes said the community wanted the offenders charged.

"It's about time we started hearing from the police about the action they're taking to tackle crime in our area. It's not the secret service, it's the public service.

"We have been proactively asking for hooning to be tackled in our community for nearly two years now. We are less than satisfied with the response."