Two taken to Biloela hospital after car collides with roo

TWO men were transported to Biloela hospital in a stable condition this morning after their car rolled on the Dawson Highway.

The pair were 20kms east of Biloela at around 6am where it was believed they struck a kangaroo, causing their vehicle to roll.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson confirmed two patients were transported in a stable condition, with one patient in his 50s suffering neck and chest pains.

The second person suffered minor injuries.

Police and two ambulance crews attended the scene.