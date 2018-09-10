Menu
Police car.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Two taken to Biloela hospital after car collides with roo

Matt Taylor
by
10th Sep 2018 9:52 AM

TWO men were transported to Biloela hospital in a stable condition this morning after their car rolled on the Dawson Highway.

The pair were 20kms east of Biloela at around 6am where it was believed they struck a kangaroo, causing their vehicle to roll.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson confirmed two patients were transported in a stable condition, with one patient in his 50s suffering neck and chest pains.

The second person suffered minor injuries.

Police and two ambulance crews attended the scene.

