Fire crews put out burning car at Shopping Centre

A CAR has burst into flames at Gladstone's Stockland Shopping Centre car park this afternoon.

It took three minutes for two Queensland Fire and Emergency trucks to extinguish the blaze.

There was a man inside the car when it caught fire but he managed to get out safely.

Stockland managment closed the car park exit but it has now been re-opened.

A spokesman from QFES said the fire is not suspicious and was engine-based.

"The car was alight when the crews arrived but they managed to put it out pretty quickly, in three minutes actually," he said.

A car caught fire in the Stockland Shopping Centre car park on the afternoon of 26 April 2018. Matt Taylor

Queensland Ambulance received the call at 2.15pm but have closed the case.

Queensland Fire Station Officer Bradley Rosenblatt confirmed the driver was safe.

"Fire crews got called to reports of a car on fire at Stockland shopping centre. On arrival we noticed black smoke coming from the front of the vehicle plus flames. Crews went to work to extinguish that fire pretty quickly," he said.

"It's not suspicious it's just a mechanical fault, the driver is out and safe and everyone is safe."

Mr Rosenblatt urged drivers to maintain their vehicles.

"Keep an eye on your maintenance on your vehicle. But you may have the nicest car and serviced vehicle but sometimes these things just happen. Keep a fire extinguisher and first aid kit just in case, in this instance we had three extinguishers that we used on the vehicle but the nature of vehicles these days, that wasn't sufficient enough to put the fires out. Extinguishers are just for a quick knock down to get that fire down, but once it gets too big extinguishers are no help and you ring triple 0," he said.