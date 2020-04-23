Car explosion seriously burns man

Paramedics rushed to Banana last night to treat a man in his 40s for serious burns after a car he was working on backfired.

Queensland Ambulance crews arrived on the scene near the Banana State State School at 6.48pm last night.

They found the patient had suffered serious burns to his back and torso.

He was initially transported by road to Moura Hospital but eventually needed to be flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Queensland Police confirmed the backfiring car caused a fire which burnt the man.

However fire crews were not needed, and did not attend.