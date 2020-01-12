Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Car fire in Labrador on Sunday January 12.
Car fire in Labrador on Sunday January 12.
News

Car engulfed in flames in early morning blaze

by JACOB MILEY
12th Jan 2020 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR was engulfed by flames early this morning after a possible electrical fault.

Emergency services were called to corner of Broad and Muir streets at Labrador about 4am after being alerted to the blaze.

Car fire in Labrador on Sunday January 12.
Car fire in Labrador on Sunday January 12.

When crews arrived they quickly put out the fire, before leaving the vehicle with police.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the fire was not suspicious.

The spokesman said fire crews determined the blaze started in the left headlight of the vehicle and could have been electrical related.

More Stories

Show More
car emergency fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lane closed after vehicle crash on major hwy

        premium_icon Lane closed after vehicle crash on major hwy

        News ONE lane is closed after a vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.

        40+ PHOTOS: Fashion, action at the Calliope Races

        premium_icon 40+ PHOTOS: Fashion, action at the Calliope Races

        News Hundreds came along to the postponed Calliope Boxing Day Races. Did we spot you...

        UPDATE: Man in hospital after water ski accident at CQ dam

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man in hospital after water ski accident at CQ dam

        News UPDATE: A man in his 20s has injured himself after falling off his water skis.

        Alleged dangerous driver smashes cars in bridge crime spree

        premium_icon Alleged dangerous driver smashes cars in bridge crime spree

        News A MAN who allegedly smashed into several cars, including a police vehicle, in a...