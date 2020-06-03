Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Car veers of cliff on the Great Ocean Road in Victoria.
Car veers of cliff on the Great Ocean Road in Victoria.
News

Car drives off cliff on Great Ocean Road

by Ally Foster
3rd Jun 2020 3:37 PM

A car has crashed into the sea after veering off a cliff while driving along Victoria's Great Ocean Road this afternoon.

Multiple emergency crews have been called to the scene in Lorne following reports a vehicle had gone over the edge of a cliff near Lorne.

Victoria Police Sergeant Megan Stefanec is it is not known how many people were inside the vehicle when the crash occurred.

"Investigators have been told a car travelling on the Great Ocean Road left the roadway and veered over a cliff into the ocean about 1.20pm today," she said in a statement.

"The cause of the crash is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More to come.

Originally published as Car drives off cliff on Great Ocean Road

More Stories

breaking great ocean road vehicle accident victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ICE, ICE BABY: Skating to make a holiday comeback

        premium_icon ICE, ICE BABY: Skating to make a holiday comeback

        News A popular family attraction is making a mid-year comeback right in time for the school holidays.

        • 3rd Jun 2020 3:00 PM
        'We have listened': Council reveals CQ bridge name

        premium_icon 'We have listened': Council reveals CQ bridge name

        News Gladstone Regional Council have moved to formally name a bridge in the region to...

        ‘IN SHOCK’: Former councillor in fight for his life

        premium_icon ‘IN SHOCK’: Former councillor in fight for his life

        News Former Gladstone Region councillor Rick Niven talk about his battle with an illness...

        ALL SMILES: Gladstone set for $5.2m in works funding

        premium_icon ALL SMILES: Gladstone set for $5.2m in works funding

        News The funding comes from the state’s $200m COVID Works for Qld program and is likely...