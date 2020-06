A POLICE investigation is under way after a car was found alight in Byellee yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the car fire at Byellee Rd near Don Young Dr about 5pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews extinguished the blaze at 5.40pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the small Kia was deliberately set on fire in bushland.

She said it was deemed suspicious and police were investigating.