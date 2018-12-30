Menu
Car crashes on Auckland Street
Crime

Car crash outside Young Australian Hotel on Auckland Street

Mark Zita
by
30th Dec 2018 5:44 PM
A CAR has crashed outside the Young Australian Hotel on Auckland Street after a brief police chase this afternoon.  

At approximately 5pm, the car was spotted by police officers driving through a stop sign.  

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

When they tried to pull over the vehicle, police said it ran away but lost control.  

Paramedics were on scene to treat the driver, who was in a stable condition, but was not taken to hospital.  


Police are yet to explain why the driver ran away.

auckland street car accident queensland police service young australian hotel
Gladstone Observer

