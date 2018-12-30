Car crash outside Young Australian Hotel on Auckland Street

A CAR has crashed outside the Young Australian Hotel on Auckland Street after a brief police chase this afternoon.

At approximately 5pm, the car was spotted by police officers driving through a stop sign.

When they tried to pull over the vehicle, police said it ran away but lost control.

Paramedics were on scene to treat the driver, who was in a stable condition, but was not taken to hospital.

#GladstoneCentral - Paramedics are on scene of a vehicle & structure incident at a location on Auckland Street at 5.10pm. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) December 30, 2018

Police are yet to explain why the driver ran away.