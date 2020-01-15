Car crashes through railing over embankment

AN ELDERLY woman has ploughed her car through a railing at a Gold Coast shopping complex, leaving the vehicle teetering over a significant drop.

Workers at the complex believe it's the fifth time similar crashes have occurred in as many years.

The car crashed after the driver mistakenly accelerated.

It's understood the woman behind the wheel mistakenly accelerated while in a car park at the complex on 47 Ashmore Rd, Bundall about 2.10pm.

The woman and her elderly husband escaped the incident without serious injuries, according to police officers at the scene.

Police conducted traffic control in the eastbound lane of Ashmore Rd while a tow truck carefully removed the car from the ledge about 3pm.

Tow trucks were brought in to retrieve the car.

The car's front end was badly damaged in the crash.

A small crowd gathered to watch tow truck drivers move the white sedan.

Kalli Troy works at CPAP Direct within the complex.

She said staff did not see the crash, but heard a loud 'bang' when the car struck the railing.

The crash occurred earlier today.

"By the time we got up it was already over nose-first," she said.

"We thought she passed out, because (the driver) was just kind of hanging there. It's terrible."

Ms Troy said vehicles had previously rammed through the railing "four times" in four years.

Two vehicles were left teetering and two others plummeted over the edge.

A car went through the railing as recently as three months ago, she said.