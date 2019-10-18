Car crashes into tree on major highway

Paramedics have responded to a car crash on the Dawson Highway

Paramedics have responded to a car crash on the Dawson Highway

A MAN in his 40s' has been taken to hospital early this morning after his car crashed into a tree on a major highway.

Queensland police spokesman said the man entered a service station in Banana around 11.30pm, and drove 30km south on the Dawson Highway before veering off the road on a right hand bend and crashing into a tree.

He was located shortly after by a passing motorist before paramedics and a rescue helicopter attended the scene.

He was treated for an ankle injury and suspected lung puncture before being airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are investigating whether alcohol was a contributing factor.