EMERGENCY services were called to a South Gladstone address late last night where a car had crashed into a light pole.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene at Watson Close at 11.45pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the male driver in his 40s declined treatment from paramedics and any further transport.