Emergency Services have responded to a crash on Dawson Highway. File

A MAN in his late teens has been taken to hospital after a two car crash in West Gladstone this morning.

Two cars collided on the corner of Dawson Hwy and Philip St around 6.40am where one of the vehicles crashed into a light pole.

A police spokesperson said Ergon Energy attended the scene and gave the all clear on the pole.

The vehicles were towed around 7.45am.

The teenager was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with neck pain.