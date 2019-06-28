Car crashes into home, narrowly misses residents

Occupants of a home in Alice Springs have been lucky to avoid injury after a suspected drunk driver allegedly smashed into their home last night.

Police attempted to pull over a car on Sadadeen Road on Thursday night however the driver sped off towards the Undoolya Road intersection and crossed onto the wrong side of the road.

A suspected drunk driver crashed into an Alice Springs home on Thursday night. Picture: Satria Dyer-Darmawan

The driver allegedly went straight across the road and smashed through a fence and crashed into the side of someone's house which was occupied at the time with people in the front.

Sergeant Conan Robertson from the Southern Traffic Operations Unit said the residents were lucky to escape injury however one occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital and another remains on the run.

"One person was picked up at the scene and taken to the hospital for treatment and another person left the scene and police are attempting to locate [them] now," Sergeant Robertson said.

"It is believed that they would have injures as a result of this crash."

Police found empty alcohol containers in the vehicle and believe drink driving and speed are contributing factors.

"If you're going to consume alcohol, please make sure that you have a plan in place to get home safely," Sergeant Robertson said.

Akvinder Kaur who lives at the house told the Centralian Advocate she and her husband felt very lucky to avoid injuries.

The driver of the vehicle managed to avoid hitting a pole and tree which could have caused serious injuries.