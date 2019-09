CRASH: A man was taken to Gladstone hospital after his car drove into a ditch.

A MAN has been taken to hospital after he crashed into a ditch in Calliope this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Old Ten Chain Rd just before 1pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the driver had gone off the road into nearby earthworks.

She said the airbags were deployed and the vehicle was damaged.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man was uninjured during the accident however was still taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.