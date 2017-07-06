UPDATE: Car crashes into ditch at Gladstone Benaraby Rd

A car has crashed into a ditch on the corner of South Trees Dr and Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

UPDATE: FIRE and Emergency Services crews have checked the vehicle and made the area safe at the site of this afternoon's car crash at Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

QFES and ambulance services are no longer at the incident.

The scene at the corner of South Trees Dr has been left in the hands of Queensland police, who are awaiting the arrival of a tow truck to remove the vehicle from the ditch.

4.50pm: QUEENSLAND fire and ambulance crews have arrived at the scene of a crash on Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

The car is lying off the road in a ditch at the corner of South Trees Dr and Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

No serious injuries have been reported.

4.45pm: A SINGLE vehicle has crashed into a ditch on the side of Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

Gladstone police were called to the scene at the corner of South Trees Dr and Gladstone Benaraby Rd at about 4.20pm.

A Queensland Police Media spokesman said ambulance and fire crews are responding.

"It's more of a precaution ... there's been no serious injuries reported," he said.

The single car is reportedly off the roadway and no traffic delays are expected.

Updates to follow.