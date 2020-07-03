Car crash victim pleads others to be careful on the road

Chloe Chapman's Toyota Rav4 after she was involved in a three-vehicle accident in April.

Chloe Chapman will never forget April 15.

It is the day she sat on the side of the road, severely injured and gasping for air after her car was hit head on in a three-vehicle accident.

The 31 year-old mother-of-two contacted The Morning Bulletin to share her story and spread a message of road safety, of how one split second can change your life.

Ms Chapman claims she was not at fault in the accident.

She was travelling on the old Capricorn Hwy when she approached the intersection and saw out of the corner of her eye another vehicle coming towards her that was not slowing down.

"I couldn't slam my brakes on in time," she said.

Ms Chapman's Toyota Rav4 was hit head-on by a Holden Colorado ute, causing her vehicle to spin around, which in turn struck another vehicle, a Volkswagen ute.

As a result of the accident, Ms Chapman sustained a collapsed lung, which revealed why she stuggled for breath at the scene.

She also suffered a fractured sternum, spinal fracture and cuts and grazes to her legs, ankles and toes.

Ms Chapman was taken to Rockhampton Hospital where she spent nine nights before self-discharging so she could be at home with her family.

While in hospital she was on oxygen to help her breathe.

For the first few days she couldn't feel her legs, due to her spinal injuries.

She was on strict bed rest and couldn't do anything for herself, not even shower.

It has been almost two months since the accident and Ms Chapman, who works in administration at I-MED Radiology, still hasn't been able to return to work.

She cannot sit or stand for a long period of time and is still on strong pain medication.

She had to go to the shops the other day and came home afterwards had a three-hour nap as it was so exhausting.

She is also waiting to see a specialist for her buckled sternum fracture which could lead to further surgery.

"My spinal fractures haven't healed, and my sternum is now a deformity," she said.

"They can't put a timeframe on it, it all depends on how my bones heal."

With two children at home, aged 11 and eight, it has put a financial strain on her family.

"I have to wait 90 days for income protection to work," she said.

"I am lucky I have some savings there. It's been a bit tough."

A keen hockey player, she doesn't even know if she will be able to get back on the field.

"Physically I don't know what I am in for. I know I have to be realistic these fractures aren't going to go away," she said.

The accident is something that will always stay with Ms Chapman, as she deals with elements of post-traumatic stress from it.

After driving for 11 years, she now finds herself more observant and cautious on the roads, not just as a driver or passenger.

"I am looking for scenarios before I am going through an intersection, I am so scared driving an accident is going to happen again," she said.

"Whenever I see an ambulance it terrifies me because it brings me back to when I was in the back of the ambulance."

It also shook her up her young children, impacting them greatly - for the first three weeks Ms Chapman couldn't even hug them.

The children were also worried about who was going to look after them.

"They were scared something was going to happen to me because they could see how much pain I was in," she said.

The most frustrating bit Ms Chapman said is that none of it was her fault.

"I didn't ask for any of this," she said.

While not commenting on the circumstances of her case, Ms Chapman is urging everyone to take more care on the roads in relation to all the road rules.

"I know so many people that do 5km over the speed limit," she said.

"It's just not okay.

"Until you are gasping for air on the side of the road, you don't understand the seriousness of the road rules.

"Just do the speed limit, do the right thing. If you aren't capable, don't drive.

"People think its okay to do 65 in a 60 zone, just have some patience.

"Just be more observant, in a blink of an eye everything can change.

"If you are doing the right thing you can prevent an accident.

"Speeding, on the phone, you are increasing the chances of an accident."