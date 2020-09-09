Car crash survivor’s incredible achievement

HE MIGHT have spent two months in an induced coma, and had to learn how to walk and talk again, but Kaison Collins isn't letting that hold him back.

The 31-year-old recently came second in an Australia-wide Myzone workout challenge, beating out hundreds of other able-bodied competitors.

It's a far cry from the situation he found himself in on July 3, 2015, just after midday at the intersection of Greenwattle and Taylor Sts.

Kaison was involved in a serious car crash that left him clinging to life in hospital.

Kaison Collins came second in Australia in a Myzone gym competition during COVID-19 lockdown. Picture: Kevin Farmer

"I died like three times and then I was in an induced coma for two months and then woke up," he recalled.

Kaison said he was the first person in Queensland to be fitted with a plastic skull and had to re-learn how to walk and talk.

He was in a wheelchair for nine or 10 months, and had just ordered an electric wheelchair when he took his first steps post-accident.

Kaison Collins in a wheelchair, post-accident. Contributed

"And I said to mum, cancel that thing," he said.

"Because some people wish they had an electric wheelchair so you don't have to walk but after being in a wheelchair for that long, you wish you could walk.

"Yeah, I didn't want to sit down again."

After working to regain his balance and strength, he decided he needed to join the gym.

He's now in his third year going to Willows Health and Lifestyle centre, where he also volunteers.

He's also lost 30kg and its been two years since he's had a smoke.

"I didn't think anything of it," Kaison said of coming second in the competition.

"I did it to represent the gym."

Working out at home, Kaison accumulated points through his workouts.

He was working out so often he even broke his new crosstrainer and treadmill through overuse.

"I was in a wheelchair and everything and this is how far I've come. I'm quite blown away."

Kaison's NDIS support worker Richy Moroney from Tranquillity Care Services said Kaison had "blitzed" the competition and was an inspiration to others.