A CAR has crashed into a traffic light pole near the Stockland Shopping centre last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Dawson Highway, West Gladstone just after 6pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed a female who had no obvious injuries and declined to be taken to hospital.