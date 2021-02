Fire and Emergency Services were called to Euleilah. Picture Rodney Stevens

Fire and Emergency Services were called to a traffic crash at Euleilah on Tuesday morning.

One crew were called to Hills and Tawnton Rds at 9.53am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one lane was blocked, and the crash caused a small fuel leak.

The QFES spokeswoman said the crew made the scene safe and left shortly afterwards.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said no patients required treatment.