Car and property theft on the rise in Gladstone

Property crime is significantly high for this time of year in Gladstone. Warren Lynam

PROPERTY crime has peaked in Gladstone during a time local police say is usually quiet for the area.

In April there were 206 property offences, almost double the 114 offences from the previous month.

Acting officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Wayne Butcher said police had seen an increase in sneak theft, targeting residential property and vehicles where cash and credit cards were typically stolen.

"Most of the offences are opportunistic where there's an open door,” Sen Sgt Butcher said.

Areas with some of the highest rates of theft include New Auckland, Kirkwood and Clinton.

Some streets targeted include Auckland St, Ormiston St, Sun Valley Rd, Liriope Dr, Windward Passage, Cupania St, Aerodrome Rd, Pacific Ct, Oxley Dr, Franmaur St, Fisher St and Nuluna Rise.

Sgt Butcher said there had also been a spike in theft from work sites along the Bruce Highway, with $130,000 worth of equipment recently stolen.

Shops, including Chemist Warehouse and Dan Murphy's, and petrol stations have also been targeted by thieves.

Juveniles have been charged in relation to numerous property offences, however, police expect more arrests to be made in coming weeks.

However Sen Sgt Butcher said residents could help lower property crime numbers by remembering to lock their doors, even if they are at home.

"People are coming to use their wallets and cards... then identifying they've had five or six transactions on their card at service stations and bottle shops when they didn't even realise it was missing because they were home the whole time,” he said.

"It is concerning your home is your castle and you like to think that it's secure.

"The only way to stop that is to lock your doors.”

If you have seen suspicious activity, phone police on 49713222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.