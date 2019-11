A MAN has been taken to hospital after his bicycle was hit by a car outside the Queens Hotel.

UPDATE:

The accident happened on the corner of Goondoon and Williams st at 3.05pm.

A witness at the scene said “it looked really bad at first.”

“He wasn’t moving,” she said.

A QAS spokeswoman said the man was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.

Police are investigating.