Captain's call: The Glen feel good; BITS self-belief is high

David Heymer of The Glen Cricket Club in actions against Cap Coast. Matt Taylor GLA170218CRIC

CRICKET: The Glen captain David Heymer hopes to lead the way along with gun all-rounder Jason Seng in today's first Gladstone Cricket Incorporated grand final against BITS at Sun Valley Oval.

The quietly-spoken Heymer, who best leads with his actions, will bat at first drop with Seng at four in the highly-anticipated best-of-three series.

"It's a good feeling around the club and I think everyone will have some nerves, but that shows it means a bit to the boys and they're ready to play," Heymer said.

Damien 'Damo' Levett and youngster Harry Rideout will be keys with the ball according to Heymer.

The Glen are hot favourites, but history suggests BITS rise when it is against the odds, like it did back in 2011-12.

BITS did win two years ago because rain abandoned the final and BITS had finished minor premiers.

Terry Sawyer. Representative Cricket between Gladstone and Callide-Dawson. Paul Braven GLA121116CRICKET

BITS' skipper Terry Sawyer said batting partnerships are crucial.

"The guys are feeling fresh and ready to go and everyone is just keen on playing some cricket," he said.

"There are no nerves among the team, there is no pressure on us at all."

BITS' Nev Judd recalls the final seven years ago.

"With a team of mid-to-late 30-year-olds finishing up, we were lucky to put together a decent team each week in 2011-12," he said.

"Despite going into the final having not beaten The Glen all season and playing them at Sun Valley, we put it together in the grand final on the back of Lucas Hall's 126 and Luke O'Shea's 50 and two wickets to finally win our first A-grade premiership.

"The youngest member of the team in those three years was Terry Sawyer, who is the A-grade captain now."

It was a four-team A-grade competition back then with Yaralla and Gladstone Brothers. The Glen had gone back-to-back in 2009-10 and 2010-11.

Game time is 9.30am at Sun valley Oval.

The Glen: Dan Haidle, Greg Purdon, David Heymer, Jason Seng, Zane Robertson, Liam kirk, Sam Pitt, Harry Rideout, Josh Lait, Hayden Oliver, Damien Levett.

BITS: Jacob Harvey, William (Billy) Dwan, Terry Sawyer, Ryan Finlay, Jason Batchelor, Bryson Hardwick, Keagan Yasso, Darren Box, Baillie Yasso, Clayton Box, Ferguson Comrie