RUGBY UNION: Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats have established themselves as a genuine Rugby Capricornia title contender.

Goats' rollicking 32-8 win against Rockhampton Brothers in the 'first' round of the A-grade competition has sent a message to the competition.

After an 8-8 first half, Goats acting captain Seamus O'Connor said his team had more run in the second half.

"We really only got away with in the second half,” he said.

"Some second half magic from LJ Mariner, Jaylyn Talnoi and David West put us through.

"Fitness was the difference in the end again which is really good for us to have at this point in the season.”

Bill Auld was superb at half back and O'Connor said he led the way in other aspects.

"He did heaps of communication and moved the forwards around the field in defence and getting in himself often for a dig with some excellent tackles,” O'Connor said of Auld.

A top-two spot for a double chance at a grand final berth is the aim.

"We play every other team once in the A-grade competition and then finals begin in September,” O'Connor said.

Competition for spots is as healthy it has been according to O'Connor.