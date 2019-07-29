'Get the job done': Captain's words ahead of semi-final

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Jyde Dwyer (back row fourth from right) with his new Goats team-mates.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Jyde Dwyer (back row fourth from right) with his new Goats team-mates. Gladstone Goats - 290719

RUGBY UNION: Despite a heavy defeat to Frenchville, Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats captain Seamus O'Connor says his team is well placed ahead of the major semi-final against this Saturday.

A depleted Goats outfit was beaten 40-7 to the fourth-placed Frenchville team in the final minor round of the Rugby Capricornia A-grade competition.

Goats will travel to Moura to take on Dawson Valleys Drovers at 5.30pm this Saturday with the winner to progress straight to the grand final.

"We just used the game to rest players so we are full strength for the semi," O'Connor said after the game against Frenchville.

Rugby League convert Jyde Dwyer played his first game of union for Goats and made an immediate impact.

He scored a try with just his second touch as scored were locked away 7-all at half-time against Frenchville.

O'Connor said the players are now focussed on the job at hand against Valleys - a side Goats had not beaten in two previous meetings.

"We have been preparing for both tactically and physically the last couple of weeks and if we win we go straight through to the grand final," he said.

Rockhampton Brothers and Mt Morgan Lorikeets will clash in the other semi-final with the winner to take on the loser of the Drovers and Goats game.

O'Conner said to have the week off was the aim.

"We are obviously aiming though to go straight through and we definitely think we will have the side to get the job done."

The reserve grade games precede the A-grade games at 1pm and 2.30pm respectively.