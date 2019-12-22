Captain says there’s more improvement left

The Glen's Murray Bale watches before the next ball.

CRICKET: "I genuinely believe we can win the comp."

Those were the words from The Glen captain Sam Lowry after his team wrapped up the pre-Christmas leg of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge with a six-wicket present win against CA Accounting Rockhampton Brothers.

The Glen chased down Brothers' competitive total of 4-212 in 37.5 overs with Jason Seng unbeaten on 30 (21 balls) at Sun Valley Oval.

Lowry made a sparkling 69 from 96 balls while David Heymer (46 off 52 balls) and Murray Bale, with 44 from 37 balls, made the chasing task an easy process.

"That was our biggest chase of the year so far so that was very pleasing and will give our batting group a lot of confidence," Lowry said.

The captain said the bowling and fielding standards were not the best during Brothers' innings.

Bevan Moyes scored a game-high 73 runs from 92 balls to keep Brothers in the game and Luke Reid was equally as impressive with 72 (101) balls. While players will enjoy a three-week break before competition resumes on January 11 when The Glen has another home game against Cap Coast Parkana, Lowry said the return of key players would make for an exciting end to the season.

"We have lost three games before Christmas, and two of those have to been to Frenchville when we were missing quite a few troops," he said.

"When we get to the back end of the year and have those blokes available, I believe we can give it to them."

The Glen have won five games, including an 182-run win against second-placed Gracemere Bulls last month.

Their three losses included a four-run heart-stopper against Frenchville in round five.

Lowry said losses such as that one would make the team stronger come the pointy end of the season.

"The most pleasing thing has been the improvement from a lot of the players who have been asked to step up each week," he said.

"A lot of guys have been required and it's great to see them developing as it makes our club stronger."

Meanwhile The Glen Black have a stranglehold on top spot on the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League after a 158-run win against Yaralla Red last weekend.

Sam Pitt had a big day with 70 runs and 2-17 for The Glen Black while Gaven Hoare made an unbeaten 45 for 'Reds.

In other games, BITS Colts' Ferguson Comrie snared 4-21 to lead his team to a six-wicket win against The Glen Gold.

Calliope bowled out BITS Saints for 45 to win by 89 runs and BITS Gold beat Yaralla White by 33 runs. Games resume on January 5.