Captain: Grand final win ‘the cherry on the cake’

Brothers' skipper and Player of the Final Jess Powell in full flight against Gladstone in Rugby Capricornia’s women’s 7s decider. Photo: Jann Houley

RUGBY UNION: A 17-nil grand final victory was “the cherry on the cake” for the Brothers women’s 7s team, proud skipper Jess Powell said last night.

The Trevor Robertson-coached outfit was unbeaten on Rugby Capricornia’s grand final day at Victoria Park, winning their two round games against Gladstone, the team they would meet in the competition decider.

Brothers were the minor premiers and were keen to finish the season with the title.

They started the final strongly and were rewarded when centre Layne Ivey crossed for their first try four minutes in to put them 5-nil up.

They took that lead into the half-time break and added to it in the first minute of the second half when Player of the Final Powell raced away to score their second.

Evie Robertson converted the try to put them 12 points clear.

Gladstone toiled hard but were unable to penetrate Brothers’ stern defence, which was led by halfback Prue Peters and utility back Tahnee Holt.

Prue Peters was one of Brothers best. Photo: Jann Houley

Utility forward Carlee Clews crossed with two minutes to go to seal a well-deserved victory.

Powell praised the attitude of her players, and said the premiership was a wonderful reward for their hard work.

“We’ve had a really great season so to get the win today just capped the whole year off for us,” she said.

“Gladstone were hard… and definitely turned it on, especially in the final.

“This is the cherry on the cake.

“We got the minor premiership this year as well so to get that and then finish the day off with a season win was a good feeling.”

Powell applauded centre Emmaley McMurdy for her tireless efforts, as well as young guns Peters and Lily Yarrow.

“Emmaley put in a hell of an effort; every cleanout she was there and she was getting the ball for us,” she said.

The Brothers 7s women and their coach Trevor Robertson celebrate their grand final win. Photo: Jann Houley

“Lily and Prue - for two girls who are still 16, they have a massive career ahead of them.”

Powell said her Player of the Final award was “unexpected because across the field everyone was putting in a phenomenal effort”.

Kara Benjamin, Tanya Howarth and Carly Hill put in standout performances for Gladstone.

Victorious coach Trevor Robertson said Brothers’ defence was the cornerstone on which they had built their season.

“We’re a really good defensive team. We create pressure on other teams and can hold them out for long periods of time and when we get the ball we’ve got enough firepower to make it count.

“We certainly had to work for it on Saturday and it was a game worthy of a grand final.

“Gladstone were fantastic, they really stuck it to us, which is what we expected.

“They got us a couple of times during the year so we were happy to be able to get them in the final.”

Grand final results

A-grade men: Brothers d Gladstone 28-19

Women’s 7s: Brothers d Gladstone 17-0

Reserve grade: Colts d Biloela 35-6