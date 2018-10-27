Captain Creek under a bushfire advice

1:40PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have issued a bushfire advisory for the Captain Creek area, south-west of Agnes Water.

As of 12.20pm, it is travelling from Creevey Drive in an easterly direction towards Davies and Murphy Road, Captain Creek.

QFES advises residents to stay up to date and to decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

They also advise properties are not under direct threat, but to immediately call Triple Zero (000) if they do become under threat.

QFES advises people to do the following:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

This is a developing story, more to come.