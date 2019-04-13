Capricornia candidates discuss support for Adani's mine

LNP - Michelle Landry:

Speaking from Moranbah yesterday, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she totally supported Adani Carmichael coal mine, a project she regarded as extremely important for Central Queensland.

"This is about jobs for Central and North Queenslanders and it's also about improving our economy. We've had tough times over the last six years in the mining sector and this is a glimmer of hope for people," she said.

"It has the highest environmental conditions of any mine ever in this nation."

Ms Landry said her strong support for Adani's Carmichael mine was part of a broader strategy to stick up for coal mining in general in CQ.

She said the industry was not only under assault politically by The Greens and Labor but also from environmental activists.

"If we back down to these green activists now, they will go after every coal mine," she said.

"People don't realise that, so We've got to be strong, we've got to stand united and we've got to stand up for the Carmichael coal mine."

One Nation - Wade Rothery

One Nation stands 100 per cent behind the Adani project and all mining applications in the Galilee Basin according to Wade Rothery.

"The economic boost Capricornia will receive is long overdue and the mine's approval will directly create thousands of full-time job opportunities for tradesmen and apprentices, while indirectly increasing job numbers in other sectors. Australia's coal is some of the cleanest burning in the world and will lift millions of Indian people out of poverty while providing cost-effective power solutions. While 1600 new coal-fired power stations are being built across the world, Australia has a right to provide the coal," he said.

The Greens - Paul Bambrick

Mr Bambrick said he opposed the Adani coal mine which said was environmentally destructive, sucking up billions of litres of precious groundwater from our region, further devastating drought-stricken farmers.

"This must be a strategic transition from coal to clean energy, a necessary change which will create many more jobs in renewables for coal workers and our broader community, protect the Reef, preserve our water supply and lower power bills. No one is suggesting this will be easy but we either fight climate change now on our own terms or procrastinate at our peril," Mr Bambrick said.

Katter's Australian Party - George Birkbeck

Mr Birkbeck said it was a policy of his party to open new coal mines, with Adani being one of dozens of mines that could potentially exist within the Galilee Basin.

"The Galilee Basin is a huge asset and its resources belong to the people of Australia. I want 20 mines in the Galilee. I hope people realise how serious we are about getting jobs out of the Galilee Basin and making sure that it's not just for the benefit of one user," Mr Birkbeck said.

He had reservations about Adani paying to build their own rail line preferring instead for the government to build and own the rail line it, enabling other mines to share the infrastructure, while making money for tax payers.

United Australia Party - Lindsay Sturgeon.

Mr Sturgeon said the United Australia Party was supportive of mining including the Adani project, which he supported "in principle".

Given that he was a federal candidate, he said the responsibility had now fallen upon the state to make the final decision on Adani's project.

He said opening the Galilee Basin depended up may variables including environmental and economic factors.

"I support the coal industry and developing jobs in our region as well as developing our refining processes in Australia to maximise the revenue we can drive for the prosperity of our people," he said.

ALP - Russell Robertson

Labor's coal-mining candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson said he was supportive of the coal mining and employment it generated but wanted to see the right type of jobs created.

"It's important we continue the coal jobs and if there are more, we want to lock in their permanency and not see casualisation continue through the coal industry," Mr Robertson said.

If Adani met their requirements, he was behind their Carmichael Mine project.

"I've said all along I support this project and others going ahead when they stack up," he said.

"As a third generation coal miner the industry has been - as it has for thousands of other central Queensland families - my family's bread and butter for decades.

"If the Adani project passes all the required environmental, regulatory and financial hurdles then it should proceed.

"I want to see real jobs and investment, not waste my time with cheap politics, which is why I don't buy into the fake coal war and puerile scare campaign that the LNP is trying to wage.

With the election campaign underway, Mr Robertson's challengers have called for him to be more vocal in his support for Adani's Carmichael Mine project during the approvals process.

"The process is the process, we wait for that to go through.

"We've been waiting quietly. It seems a little bit sus to me that the federal government waited until two days before (the election was called to sign off on the water approvals).

"That looked a little bit planned to me.

"If a company wants to open a coal mine and if they follow the rules and regulations, I welcome it.

"I've said continually that I support the Galilee Basin. What I don't do is support billionaires or companies. I want to see permanent jobs.

"The opening of the Galilee Basin, like the Bowen Basin, is important to me. It means good stable jobs.

"But I won't back a billionaire or a company's project. I just want to see workers and communities prosper.

"We've got six projects going through Central Queensland, worth about $25 billion.

"If Adani can meet the requirements, that's fantastic. If they employ local jobs, that's great. I'd welcome it.

"I think it's been politicised. There's six other projects in Capricornia, worth $25 billion, which are in various stages of either just starting to operate or had their licence approved or are moving forward.

"For some reason Adani's become a lightning rod, I can't put my finger on that, there's a bit of tooing and froing.

"But I'm sure if they are diligent and meet their requirements, that mine will open and it will have my support.

"But again, it is important that we have good local permanent jobs, not any more casualisation of the coal mining industry."

He described One Nation and the LNP's accusations of Labor being anti-coal as a "fake war".

"I need to make sure that I've made my stance clear that I support coal, and I support coal mining communities and I'll continue to do that as I have."

Speaking on the Queensland Government's approach to assessing Adani's approvals, he said "they need to hurry up and get it done".

"It should be done, the science followed and if it stacks up, it should be allowed to continue," he said.