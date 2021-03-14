Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ Capricorn rescue was tasked to a multi vehicle accident on the Capricorn Highway approximately 10 kilometres west of Duaringa this morning.
RACQ Capricorn rescue was tasked to a multi vehicle accident on the Capricorn Highway approximately 10 kilometres west of Duaringa this morning.
News

Capricorn Highway blocked after two truck and vehicle crash

Vanessa Jarrett
14th Mar 2021 10:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two trucks and a vehicle collided this morning, March 14, blocking the Capricorn Highway near Duaringa.

The incident was reported to emergency services at 7.30am, 10kms west of Duaringa.

It involved a b-double truck and single cab ute colliding head-on, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

It was reported one patient was entrapped and the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service was tasked to attend.

The patient was flown in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Two other patients were assessed by paramedics, one declined transport and one was taken to Rockhampton Hospital via road.

The highway is believed to be blocked and there is traffic control on scene.

capricorn highway duaringa racq capricorn rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Did we just break the NRL?

    Did we just break the NRL?
    • 14th Mar 2021 2:18 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Send them packing’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Send them packing’

        News ‘Jacinda Ardern has no right to dictate how we deal with our criminal immigrants.’

        Gladstone students caught smoking bongs at family precinct

        Premium Content Gladstone students caught smoking bongs at family precinct

        Education The Queensland Department of Education has responded to the concerning incident.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Pride and Prejudice’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Pride and Prejudice’

        News ‘Here we are in the Third Millennium and race is still an issue.’

        Police provide update on missing Gladstone girl

        Premium Content Police provide update on missing Gladstone girl

        News The 14-year-old girl was last seen leaving a South Gladstone address.