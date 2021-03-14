Capricorn Highway blocked after two truck and vehicle crash

RACQ Capricorn rescue was tasked to a multi vehicle accident on the Capricorn Highway approximately 10 kilometres west of Duaringa this morning.

Two trucks and a vehicle collided this morning, March 14, blocking the Capricorn Highway near Duaringa.

The incident was reported to emergency services at 7.30am, 10kms west of Duaringa.

It involved a b-double truck and single cab ute colliding head-on, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

It was reported one patient was entrapped and the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service was tasked to attend.

The patient was flown in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Two other patients were assessed by paramedics, one declined transport and one was taken to Rockhampton Hospital via road.

The highway is believed to be blocked and there is traffic control on scene.