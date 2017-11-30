Capricorn Film Festival finalists announced

WITH three weeks to the Capricorn Film Festival the program has been announced for Central Queensland's weekend of cinema.
The annual #capfilmfest gives residents the chance to support local and international filmmakers.
Festival-goers will experience the latest in virtual reality as well as master classes in acting and cinematography and discussions with some of Australia's leading filmmakers.
Local filmmakers have taken a large step, with over forty short films entered, twenty of which will be screened on Saturday as part of the Short Film Competition where category winners will win cash prizes, trophies and mentoring programs.
"We are very excited to have so many well made entries from Central Queensland filmmakers, it really shows CQ artists have a voice on the Australian film landscape and a career in filmmaking can be achieved in our region," Luke Graham, festival founder and executive officer said.
With over 400 entries, the selection process was hard, with only the best of the best making it to the one day community event, held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.
"We watched films from all other world and though it was a very hard process, we are very excited to bring the community some amazing film's by some very inspiring and talented filmmakers," Mr Graham said.
The film festival will draw filmmakers from Northern Queensland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, all touching down in Gladstone to see who will win at the festival. The Capricorn Film Festival is on Saturday December 16 starting at 11am at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.
FINALISTS FOR THE FESTIVAL BY CATEGORY:
CAPS lovethereef
Lovethereef - Boyne Island State School
One Plastic Bag - Tara Keightley
Reef it up - The Hall State School
Finding Home - Clem Boston
We love the Great Barrier reef - St Luke's Anglican School
Just One Thing Can Make a Difference - Poppy Derbyshire
CAPS Junior
The Hoody - Kasey Deeth
The Tourist - Michael Hudson
For Isabelle - Tilly Hobkirk
Cringey Ginge & Mr Biggs - Joe Perchard
The Five Stages of Grief - Jasmine Prasser
The Job Interview - Alex Milios
The Library de Nouilles - Steven Kyriazis
The Spaces Between Spaces - Cormac Mateer
Words Mean Nothing Dream Big - Aida Katsanevas
CAPS Open
The Arrow - Clifton Schulke
Saving the Plovettes - Ashley Walmsley
Scorned - Ian Westley
Dole Boy - Jerry McGiffin
Sexy Herpes - Madeleine Dyer
WORLD Open
Gorilla - Tibo Pinsard
Adele - Mirene Igwabi
The Most Important Meal Of The Day - Paul Craufurd
Liz Drives - Mia'kate Russell
His Fathers Son - Ian Appleyard
Creswick - Natalie Erika
Irony - Radheya Jang