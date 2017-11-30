Capricorn Film Festival finalists announced

TALENT: The festival is an opportunity to showcase Central Queensland's filmmakers.

TALENT: The festival is an opportunity to showcase Central Queensland's filmmakers. Bet_Noire

WITH three weeks to the Capricorn Film Festival the program has been announced for Central Queensland's weekend of cinema.

The annual #capfilmfest gives residents the chance to support local and international filmmakers.

Festival-goers will experience the latest in virtual reality as well as master classes in acting and cinematography and discussions with some of Australia's leading filmmakers.

Local filmmakers have taken a large step, with over forty short films entered, twenty of which will be screened on Saturday as part of the Short Film Competition where category winners will win cash prizes, trophies and mentoring programs.

"We are very excited to have so many well made entries from Central Queensland filmmakers, it really shows CQ artists have a voice on the Australian film landscape and a career in filmmaking can be achieved in our region," Luke Graham, festival founder and executive officer said.

With over 400 entries, the selection process was hard, with only the best of the best making it to the one day community event, held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

"We watched films from all other world and though it was a very hard process, we are very excited to bring the community some amazing film's by some very inspiring and talented filmmakers," Mr Graham said.

The film festival will draw filmmakers from Northern Queensland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, all touching down in Gladstone to see who will win at the festival. The Capricorn Film Festival is on Saturday December 16 starting at 11am at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

FINALISTS FOR THE FESTIVAL BY CATEGORY:

CAPS lovethereef

Lovethereef - Boyne Island State School

One Plastic Bag - Tara Keightley

Reef it up - The Hall State School

Finding Home - Clem Boston

We love the Great Barrier reef - St Luke's Anglican School

Just One Thing Can Make a Difference - Poppy Derbyshire

CAPS Junior

The Hoody - Kasey Deeth

The Tourist - Michael Hudson

For Isabelle - Tilly Hobkirk

Cringey Ginge & Mr Biggs - Joe Perchard

The Five Stages of Grief - Jasmine Prasser

The Job Interview - Alex Milios

The Library de Nouilles - Steven Kyriazis

The Spaces Between Spaces - Cormac Mateer

Words Mean Nothing Dream Big - Aida Katsanevas

CAPS Open

The Arrow - Clifton Schulke

Saving the Plovettes - Ashley Walmsley

Scorned - Ian Westley

Dole Boy - Jerry McGiffin

Sexy Herpes - Madeleine Dyer

WORLD Open

Gorilla - Tibo Pinsard

Adele - Mirene Igwabi

The Most Important Meal Of The Day - Paul Craufurd

Liz Drives - Mia'kate Russell

His Fathers Son - Ian Appleyard

Creswick - Natalie Erika

Irony - Radheya Jang