Capricorn Film Festival expecting record entries

FINE TUNING: Festival director Luke Graham prepares for the third annual Capricorn Film Festival. Mike Richards GLA211017FILM

IT'S central Queensland's answer to the Oscars and now in its third year, #capfilmfest is expecting a record number of entries from regional filmmakers.

Gladstone's own film festival allows local, national and international filmmakers, seasoned and beginner, to enter their short films into the competition.

Last year, 22 CQ film-makers entered short films into the festival, making it second in Australia only behind the long-established Tropfest.

Festival director Luke Graham said the organisation's hard work over the past three years was paying off and showed a career in filmmaking was possible in the region.

Film industry professionals including actors, cinematographers, producers, distributors and representatives from Screen Queensland will also attend in order to mentor regional filmmakers.

Mr Graham said the festival also gave residents the chance to support the work of emerging filmmakers from around central Queensland and around the world.

"For this year's festival we have put together some amazing activities including the VR experience, masterclasses and panel discussions,” he said.

"This is a must for lovers of cinema.”

The short film festival has four categories, with three specifically created for Central Queensland filmmakers.

CAPS #lovethereef is for for primary schools, CAPS Junior for high schools, CAPS Open for adults and World Open completes the Best Short Film categories.

"We are very excited to see what our young filmmakers have created this year's film festival,” Mr Graham said.

"Forty filmmakers from northern Queensland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and from this region will all touch down in Gladstone to meet and network.”

As they all wait in anticipation for the winner of each category of the 2017 Capricorn Film Festival to be announced, they will immerse themselves in everything the festival features; virtual reality interactive experiences, masterclasses, panel discussions and selected short films in competition reviewed by a jury of film and entertainment professionals.

The winners will receive cash prizes and trophies.