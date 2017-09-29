Capricorn Film Festival entry date extended for filmmakers

AFTER last year's hugely successful Capricorn Film Festival, submissions for 2017 regional filmmakers have been extended until October 23.

The third Capricorn Film Festival is open to filmmakers from all over the world but includes three sections specifically for short films made in central Queensland - CAPS junior, CAPS open and the new category of CAPS #lovethereef.

Festival director, Luke Graham said there were 22 regional short films entered last year.

"With CAPS Junior they are looking for the best short films made by central Queensland residents under the age of 18,” he said.

"This includes schools and student-made short films with the winner receiving $1000, trophy and work experience with production house Scope Red on their next major film project.”

The winner of the CAPS open section will receive $1000, a trophy and the exclusive honour of directing next year's festival promo trailer.

Entries are also open for feature films and documentaries with a prize pool of $4000.

CAPS #lovethereef is restricted to central Queensland primary school students.

The maximun length in this category is five minutes.

The film must contain a story or character element which is themed around the Great Barrier Reef.

Entries in this section are open till November 3 with official selections notified by November 10, just over a month before the destination festival event.

Submission are accepted online only at www.capricornfilm festival.org

"We are very excited about local submissions,” Mr Graham said.

"There have been some fantastic short films already entered.

"This year we're looking to triple our submissions from last years event.”