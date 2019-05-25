CapRescue celebrates volunteers for its vital service

THE RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter is a vital and free service dedicated to the rescue of Central Queenslanders during a tough time.

This week CapRescue took the time to celebrate their volunteers for National Volunteer Week and showcase their contributions on social media.

Sue Neaton has worked with CapRescue for many years and says the time she sacrifices each month for them does make a difference.

"What I enjoy the most about volunteering with CapRescue is the knowledge that, while I'm not a pilot or a medic, I can still make a difference to alleviate the pain and suffering of those that need urgent help,” Ms Neaton said.

She has participated in a variety of different roles, including the Colour Me Capricorn events, River Glow Runs, Boyne Tannum HookUp duck race and even being an MC at a recent charity ball.

Community co-ordinator Kirsty Wooler said volunteers were a fundamental part of the organisation. "We would like to say thank you to all our wonderful volunteers who go above and beyond to help keep our service in the air,” Ms Wooler said.

"Your contribution towards the organisation is instrumental in allowing us to continue our lifesaving work to the people of Central Queensland free of charge.”

CapRescue also launched their annual fundraising appeal, calling on residents to support the service.

Donation envelopes were sent out earlier this month and residents have been quick to dig deep and contribute.

Spokeswoman Gabrielle Holmes said support received from the community had been fantastic.

"The costs involved with operating the helicopter is upwards of $8.2 million each year - the need for ongoing community support is great,” Ms Holmes said.

"Our pilots, air and rescue crewmen are all fitted with the necessary uniform equipment that is essential to them fulfilling their lifesaving duties.”

For details on how to donate or volunteer, visit chrs.org.au or phone 49229093.